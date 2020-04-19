Letter: Lets all believe Dr. Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to plagiarize most of Ron Kopko's submission to the editor dated March 27. His letter was better written than I could've done, so with credit to Mr. Kopko, here it goes.

At a time when everyone should be working together, Donald Trump continues to spew his Obama-bashing rhetoric.

Trump seems to have that magical power ... to see what's going to happen. That's why he is able to tell us what Obama should have done ...

OK. Enough of my sarcasm. We have a president who bases his "policy," and trust me, I use that word loosely, not on intelligence, expert advice or for the good of the nation, but on fear and his inability to accept responsibility for anything that he has dropped the ball on. He is in his fourth year of his term and still blames his administration's failures on Obama. How long Mr. Trump will it take for you and your "administration" aka/ your family to see the long term damage you have, and continue to wreak on this country.