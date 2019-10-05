We should all applaud U.S. Sen. Lyndsey Graham’s following quote on his support for impeachment: “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”
He is so correct, but the problem is, these were his words in 1999 when the Republicans were attempting to impeach President Bill Clinton!
What Graham is saying today is this, “In America you can’t even get a parking ticket based on hearsay testimony, but you can impeach a president? I certainly hope not.”
The problem is, Republicans support both quotes, but it depends who is the focus of the quote. By the way, the inspector general weighed in on this quote saying that there was firsthand evidence of Donald Trump’s comments with the president of the Ukraine. Trump asked for a favor to investigate the Bidens, pure and simple!
Not only are many of the congressional Republicans spinning the facts, but both they and Trump are also attacking the individual who has brought forth the complaint. This is violating federal law!
Talk about hypocrisy! What Trump did is simply wrong! They went after a president for a sexual act with a consenting adult!
It is time that we return to the rule of law and the concepts laid out in our Constitution.
Jennifer Reed,
Coal Valley