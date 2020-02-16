Letter: Let's see each other

The nation we live in today is as divided as it has seen itself since the Civil War, and there are nameless catalysts for the division we experience as a nation in this day and age.

It seems one cannot express an opinion without facing vicious attacks from those who disagree. Social media is an outstanding catalyst for hate and division. As someone who has grown up in the age of modern technology, I have witnessed firsthand the seeming love of being divided and the hate spewed from those online.

Being an avid football fan I post often and reply to many tweets regarding NFL and (now) XFL football, and for some reason middle-age men find that in order to feed their love of hate, they can hide behind their screens and mock or berate college and high school-age young men.

We as a society, especially due to recent political chaos, have used our beliefs as a reason to cut off relationships from formerly close friends and family members; in fact, a roommate of mine no longer has a close relationship with a friend from high school due to political differences.