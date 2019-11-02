I am writing this letter concerning the fire at the former First Mission Covenant Church in Moline.
The church was founded in 1876 by Swedish immigrants coming to Moline. The Lighted Cross was a beacon of comfort to all those who passed by.
This was my former church, and holds many wonderful memories of my childhood days. Christmas was always everyone's favorite! The choirs were outstanding, and the warm fellowship inside was a comfort on a cold winter's day.
Coming to church as a child was a fun experience, unless you got caught doing something you should not be doing (like running the stairs, or in the balcony)! Our family of nine were janitors of the church for many years, which took up our Saturdays -- with no complaints?
The fire was devastating for all of us who grew up in the Church of the Lighted Cross, and we pray that someone will come forward to save the church, which saved many who attended there.
The congregation built a new church 50 years ago on 41st St. in Moline. Come visit to hear our story, and enjoy the beacon that still shines today.
Betsy Olson-Baker,
East Moline