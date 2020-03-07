Letter: Let's get real

For those of you who are thinking about voting for that socialist who wants to govern us, I have a message: There is no wizard and the yellow brick road is not real, it's all smoke and mirrors. If he is elected and he can get his agenda through Congress, hang on. We the people will be facing enormous tax increases. He says not, but in Europe the same programs cost is 50% to 68% income taxes. Let's get real.

Increasing taxes to a level that will be required means less disposable income. Less disposable income means fewer workers are needed because there will be less spending. Fewer workers mean even higher taxes. It goes on and on.

Big question: Could this lead us into a deep rescession or worse yet an economic depression? The target for his agenda is the group referred to as the millennials, a block of voters who represent a large percentage of those who are registered. In the last national election, it was the baby boomers. The millennials are the ones with most of the college tuition debt. I agree, something should be done to ease their burden.

Another thing that should be addressed is taking money from the Defense Department. It should be hands off. Our defense should come first, as outlined in the Constitution. We do have adversaries.

R.C. Mooney

Bettendorf

