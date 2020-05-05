Letter: Leave our prosperity alone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Karl Marx wrote, "from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs." This, to some, sounds noble; but it can’t work in practice. In a capitalist society, one’s ability to afford goods and services modulates consumption. If you can’t afford something, you don’t buy it. Socialism, on the other hand, has to impose limits on consumption. If everyone got to declare his "needs," everything of value would be quickly gone. Not being rewarded in proportion to your effort necessitates reduced productivity.

All historical attempts to institute socialism have ended in failure. Unaccountable bureaucrats decide what and how much you get. During the Soviet era, a coworker’s Polish cousin came to visit. He was gobsmacked to see the meat counter in a supermarket. He began to try and protect it, because he was certain there would be a run on that cornucopia of meat. The American cousin explained that there was no danger, and that anyone who could afford it could buy all the meat he wanted.

In Venezuela, it was reported, they ran out of toilet paper and were eating their zoo animals, a far cry from American abundance.