Letter: Leave our prosperity alone
View Comments

Letter: Leave our prosperity alone

{{featured_button_text}}

Karl Marx wrote, "from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs." This, to some, sounds noble; but it can’t work in practice. In a capitalist society, one’s ability to afford goods and services modulates consumption. If you can’t afford something, you don’t buy it. Socialism, on the other hand, has to impose limits on consumption. If everyone got to declare his "needs," everything of value would be quickly gone. Not being rewarded in proportion to your effort necessitates reduced productivity.

All historical attempts to institute socialism have ended in failure. Unaccountable bureaucrats decide what and how much you get. During the Soviet era, a coworker’s Polish cousin came to visit. He was gobsmacked to see the meat counter in a supermarket. He began to try and protect it, because he was certain there would be a run on that cornucopia of meat. The American cousin explained that there was no danger, and that anyone who could afford it could buy all the meat he wanted.

In Venezuela, it was reported, they ran out of toilet paper and were eating their zoo animals, a far cry from American abundance.

Socialism produces reduced production and makes it necessary that bureaucrats enforce rules that restrict consumption. Widespread misery is the necessary result of socialism. Young folks may think it sounds good, but they are (unknowingly) inviting misery.

If you want socialism, please go to a place like North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, etc. Leave our prosperity alone — please.

Don Goembel

Orion

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote for Franken

  • Updated

Admiral Mike Franken, a native of Sioux County, Iowa, is an outstanding candidate for the U.S. Senate. He is the most qualified candidate in the Democratic primary and the most likely one to beat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in November.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: All of our freedoms

  • Updated

There have been accusations in recent weeks that COVID-19 is a Democratic hoax. Some claim liberals are finding pleasure in this pandemic. As a liberal, I find that offensive.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't become a statistic

  • Updated

Peggy Huffstutler, in a recent letter, opined that Democrats held up a congressional vote on coronavirus-related legislation for 48 hours to add provisions supporting renewable energy for a sustainable future while people were "sick and dying." Wow. God forbid we support a future not dependent on fossil fuels.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our real values

The United States of America is a land of values and principles: democracy, freedom, equality. Yet some elected officials insist that we will have nothing to pass down to our children and grandchildren if the economy isn't immediately reopened.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News