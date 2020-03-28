Letter: Learning from the past

I believe we can be a learning people. On March 23, 2010, one of the most consequential pieces of legislation was passed. What was not done well was planning for legislative implications for those times a decade ago and for these times. The majority of elected federal representatives appropriately had good intentions to provide high quality medical care to most all Americans. The legislation centered on how to government-finance healthcare and how to tell large and small business what coverage they must provide.

What I remember most at that time was one number: 50,000. I believe my partner, Ruth, and I incorporated that number into every presentation to our clients, prospects, Rotary Clubs and anyone else we spoke to in the next 24 months as the legislation was being implemented.

That number now is 80,000. What I am referencing is the shortage of primary care providers. Bottom line, let now one of our focuses be to get our best and brightest young people to pursue primary care medicine. As we also go forward let's find the proper incentives to keep as many current primary care providers to continue to practice until we can get these young people educated and into practice.