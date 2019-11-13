The United States does not have an official language. This may surprise many, but it is true. English is our most prevalent and dominant language, but it has never been designated our national language by action of Congress or some other authorizing government agency.
This issue has been debated many times in both houses of Congress, but no action has been taken.
The law itself could be stated in just a few words, such as "All official actions, events and communications will be carried out and expressed solely in the English language." There could be some minor exceptions, such as diplomatic correspondence.
It is ironic and almost criminal that some of our states with large and diverse ethnic populations offer driver’s license examinations in several foreign languages, even though all of our road signs are in English.
At present, non-English speakers can come here, settle in their own ethnic neighborhoods and never face the need to learn the English language. Schools are willing to conduct bilingual classes, and many of our large stores have already posted bilingual signs.
My personal feeling is that those who have selected another country as the place they will live for the rest of their lives should be eager to learn the country’s language and customs.
John Rutledge
East Moline