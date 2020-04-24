Letter: Leadership matters
Letter: Leadership matters

The re-election of Derek Jones as chair of the Democratic Party of Rock Island County is good news not just for the party, and not just for our county, but the entire Quad Cities community as a whole.

Jones is a leader who understands that today’s challenges won’t be addressed by the outdated solutions of the 1980s. This includes support for the County Board as it continues to make the hard choices necessary to stabilize the county's finances; thinking big-picture and long-term. A higher functioning county helps improve the economic vitality of the Illinois Quad Cities which, in turn, strengthens the entire region and creates more opportunities for working people and families.

The Democratic Party is committed to good governance that benefits all, not just some. But that approach can only be effective with leaders who have integrity and are willing to place service before self. Derek Jones is such a leader and his reelection bodes well for the future of the party and our community. I look forward to continuing to work with him.

Richard "Quijas" Brunk

Moline

Chairman, Rock Island County Board

