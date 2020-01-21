Letter: Lane would have been proud

I am writing to thank the hundreds of people who attended the first-ever "People’s Caucus" held at Davenport North High School. The event, which featured presidential candidates from both political parties, was sponsored by Quad Cities Interfaith, Gamaliel of Iowa and Illinois and the Lane Evans Legacy Project

We called this a "People’s Caucus" to challenge the candidates with questions fundamental to the values of economic, social and environmental justice. Event organizers envisioned a forum featuring ordinary people on stage — students, veterans, working women and men, asking presidential candidates questions about education, immigration, the economy and environmental justice, and we are appreciative of those who came out on a wintry Sunday to hear from – and speak with — Democrats Bernie Sanders and John Delaney and Republican Joe Walsh.

Lane certainly would have been proud. His values and ideals could not have been more aligned with that purpose and message. During his life in Congress, Lane sought to empower ordinary citizens and have their voices heard. Wealthy special interests have access to the levers of power. Ensuring that regular people have access – those who can’t make large financial contributions – was always Lane’s guiding light, and the admirable goal of this event.