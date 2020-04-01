Letter: Lacking a leader

There is a lot going on in this world, in this country and in our household. An emergency dental visit that costs $900. Two emergency room visits plus follow-up appointments and recovery from an elective surgery.

OK, we are managing. Throw in COVID-19, and it takes us over the top.

It could have been manageable if we had one thing — an effective leader of our country; someone who is not afraid to take charge and make decisions, choose capable advisors and listen to their advice.

We are all waiting for something positive to happen, and it is not happening. Our previous president, and yes, also past presidents, both Republicans and Democrats, would not be ashamed to take the advice of their advisors because they were acting on decisions that were best for this country, not for their ego or financial gain.

Pray that we make it through this crisis in spite of our president's poor judgment. Elect a strong, competent leader in November.

Judith Voss

Davenport

