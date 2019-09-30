Over the weekend of Sept. 20-22, the Allouez Council of the Knights of Columbus held the annual Intellectual Disabilities Drive (aka Tootsie Roll Drive).
As always, the Quad-Cities community responded with great generosity so that many of our neighbors in need will be helped.
I especially want to thank the Jewel-Osco at Cityline Plaza, the IHMVCU branch in Rock Island, the Hy-Vee in Rock Island and on 7th St. in Moline, and the 7-11 at 18th Ave. and 38th St. for allowing us to collect at their stores. We also thank St. Pius, Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s in Rock Island for allowing us to collect at weekend Masses.
The funds raised will go to local agencies, including ARC, Children’s Therapy Center, Black Hawk Area Special Education, Skip-A-Long Day Care, Horace Mann Early Learning Center, and Special People Encounter Christ.
Indeed each agency also had their own volunteers collecting alongside the Knights. Thanks to all of you who contributed money or time and energy to make this campaign a great success.
You have free articles remaining.
Greg Schneider,
ID drive chair,
Allouez Council,
Knights of Columbus