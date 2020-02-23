Letter: Kindig deserved more attention
Letter: Kindig deserved more attention

I am writing because I am a little confused as to why you wrote an article about the event that took place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Rust Belt, "Are you the Voice of the Quad-Cities."

The entire article was about Ava Rowland. Yes, the ladies decided to split the winnings prior to the announcement, but once the decision was made, they did announce very clearly that Joanna Kindig did take 1st place.

I am not trying to take anything away from Ava, but your article was very partial towards her. You barely mentioned Joanna and her amazing talent. You also created a link to watch Ava's performance. Was there a link to watch Joanna's performance?

I can understand that you would write an article about both ladies since they did split, but I also found it to be very partial by barely recognizing a lady with amazing talent. It would have been nice to read an article that highlighted both of their accomplishments rather than just one of the contestants.

Ms. Jon Collins

East Moline

