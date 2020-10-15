Letter: Kilbride should be retained

I had placed "Trump/Pence" signs in my yard to represent my beliefs on what direction our country should take. About a week later I found they were missing from my yard. I stopped in at the Iowa Republican office in Clinton to get more signs. I was able to get replacements, but was told they are running low because of a rash of them being stolen, as were mine. This was reinforced by my two brothers, who also live in Clinton County, as theirs along with several of their neighbors were also stolen from their yards. Plus several people I talked to with large said signs on steel fence posts had their signs vandalized with spray paint.