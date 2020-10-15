 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kilbride should be retained
View Comments
topical

Letter: Kilbride should be retained

{{featured_button_text}}

I hear that this election in November, Tom Kilbride's name will be on the ballot with a question whether shall he be retained as a member of the Illinois Supreme Court.

Well, I've known Tom Kilbride for some time and he always seems to me to be an honorable and sincere person.

I'm sure he will approach his position on the Illinois Supreme Court with the same dedication in the future as he has in the past.

I hope you can take the time to approve a 'yes' to the question about keeping Tom on as a Supreme Court justice.

Sam Vasquez

Davenport

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote 'no' on Kilbride

One of the most important elections happening this November that will decide the long-term standing of our state is a judicial retention race. Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride, a Democrat, is asking voters to give him another 10 years on the Supreme Court, but voters need only look at his record on reform votes over the past 20 years to see that it is time to vote "no" on Kilbride’s retention.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump's accomplishments

I wish everyone who is voting in the November election would read the book "Blitz" by David Horowitz. It talks about what our representatives are doing in Congress and what President Trump has accomplished while he has been in office. I know a number of people will say he is lying, but most of his accomplishments have been published in the newspaper.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No coincidence

  • Updated

We have a program that started in 1964 that we misleadingly call the war on poverty. During the 20 years before the "war" was funded, our poverty rate had dropped from 32.1% to 14.7% . Since then, the poverty rate has remained virtually unchanged. But during this eternal program we have spent over $20 trillion on social welfare programs which incentivize poverty and single motherhood. This has an impact on communities, disproportionately, Black metro communities. In 1965, 21% of Black children were born out of wedlock. Today that figure is 77%. The significance of this: while 31% of Black families headed by single women live below the poverty line, only 7% of Black two-parent families live in poverty, a lower rate than white families.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Retain Kilbride

I have known my fellow Rock Islander Tom Kilbride for more than 30 years and can attest that he is a person of utmost integrity and decency. He is a model citizen who, as a practicing attorney, served his clients well. And as a judge he has done the same for all the citizens of Illinois.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Are Trump signs being stolen?

I had placed "Trump/Pence" signs in my yard to represent my beliefs on what direction our country should take. About a week later I found they were missing from my yard. I stopped in at the Iowa Republican office in Clinton to get more signs. I was able to get replacements, but was told they are running low because of a rash of them being stolen, as were mine. This was reinforced by my two brothers, who also live in Clinton County, as theirs along with several of their neighbors were also stolen from their yards. Plus several people I talked to with large said signs on steel fence posts had their signs vandalized with spray paint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News