Letter: Keep courthouse

My husband and I read the letter last week by Charles Pannell. I agree with every word he wrote.
A while back, when the issue first came up about what to do with the Rock Island County courthouse, I wrote a letter pleading for someone to want to save it, restore it, repurpose it. There is so much rich history about the pioneers who established this area. And it is all in that courthouse. It is richly laden with marble floors and wall panels that are worth a fortune. Who is going to get all that when the building is demolished?
Charles Pannell, in a recent letter, hit the nail on the head when he said the board failed to do the math and manage our money effectively. We need good people who have good business sense and know how to apply it. Let's not demolish our Rock Island County courthouse.
Patricia C. Dexter
Moline