Remember when O.J. Simpson was acquitted of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman? To paraphrase, he said, "I won't rest until I find the real killer."
How's that working so far, Juice? How many leads have you been following up on?
My question to Colin Kaepernick is: What have you been doing to reduce or stop white policemen from killing black people? I refuse to be cynical and, from what I hear, Kaepernick is a good guy. But if his refusal to stand during the national anthem was because too many black people are killed by white policeman, then what's he doing to try and stop it?
One thing he could do is try and make sure that every squad car has a white cop and a black cop. I know some places can only afford to have one cop in the car, but other places could afford this.
Kaepernick could propose legislation so that high schools that still teach driver's education could include a chapter on what to do if you are stopped by the police. This curriculum could give you common-sense tips on how to act in a non-threatening way towards authority.
Obviously, if you have a weapon in your car, put it under the seat.
When Colin couldn't get a job playing for an NFL team, he signed a lucrative contract to be a spokesman for Nike. I hope Nike is providing funds to implement some of these solutions instead of using his image to sell more athletic wear and gear.
Ronald Lee Standley,
Rock Island