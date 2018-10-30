At the tumultuous 13-week United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, demagoguery was clearly exhibited. The process needs refinement.
The Judiciary Act of 1789 states that the president shall nominate to the senate possible nominees to federal courts.
Kavanaugh was federal circuit judge of the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit for 12 years and participated in over 300 decisions. He possesses a distinguished comprehension of Jurisprudence of the law.
President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh on July 9. Six FBI checks were made of Kavanaugh. Sixty-nine days later, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., states that she had an accuser, Christine Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago.
Ford's testimony during the hearings was extremely unpersuasive and uncorroborated by facts. Ford did not have any contemporaneous witnesses nor offered any physical evidence. Accusations and allegations without evidence cannot be a standard by which we judge.
Allegations alone are not enough, there must be clear and convincing evidence. The presumption of innocence is paramount. It's relevant to advice and consent function Article II (Constitution).
It was important that Ford be heard in these hearings.
Kavanaugh denied his accuser's claims and accusations and unequivocally denied that this occurrence took place. Kavanaugh states, "I am innocent of this claim."
He defended his position and stated with unmatched strength, honor, clarity of purpose and character that he was innocent of the claim. These are inherent personal characteristics needed on the Supreme Court.
Dr. Kenneth L. Heinze,
Milan