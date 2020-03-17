Letter: Just give it up

I am stunned that this country is so worried about the coronavirus outbreak. Why? Because we have the smartest person on the planet running the United States. He "knows" that no such thing as "climate warming" exists. He "knows" that everything he is opposed to is a "hoax." He knows that the entire planet is out to "get him." He "knows" that mental health issues in this country aren't important. He "knows" that "immigrants" and "illegals" are the cause of all the problems in this country.

This "president" continues to act as if he is the dictator of a Third World country.

I would've thought even Trump would've learned something from "Tricky Dick."

Once you get caught, just give it up. It's something most 5 year-olds learn early on. But the very rich and powerful seem to believe they are exempt from this simple tenet.

One of the earliest things I was taught in basic training is that you obey orders, but if you know the order is illegal then you have the absolute right (and moral obligation) to refuse it and report the person who issued that order.

Apparently, not in Trump's world.