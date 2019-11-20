While the latest monthly jobs report shows the addition of 128,000 jobs, overall unemployment actually went up and wages are declining for the average worker. Simply creating jobs is not enough; we need to create good jobs with good healthcare that support families and strengthen our communities.
Our economy is stronger when hardworking families have access to good jobs and no longer are forced to live paycheck-to-paycheck, cobbling together multiple part-time jobs just to get by. As a breast cancer survivor, my family and I know the difference good healthcare and a good job can make. We have too many friends who work two or even three jobs and still can’t afford the healthcare they need.
Medical bills are still the number one reason Americans declare bankruptcy. A truly strong economy is one with rising wages and employers competing to hire hardworking Americans, but many haven’t gotten a raise in years and our deductibles keep going up.
America’s workers have had enough with a broken economic system that rewards shareholders with billions of dollars while hardworking families receive pennies.
As we look ahead to the 2020 election, I want to know which candidates are ready to hold corporations accountable, stand up for hardworking families, and build an economy that works for all Americans.
Colleen Huber
Davenport