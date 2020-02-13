Letter: Just a coincidence?

Remember that classic Disney film "Fantasia" where Mickey Mouse is the sorcerer's apprentice? Mickey tries to copy the sorcerer and puts a spell on a broom to carry water for him, but things quickly get out of control with thousands of bucket-carrying brooms soon producing a tumultuous flood.

Similarly, have humans played sorcerer with the code of life? Can we create new life forms without respect for the original Creator-Sorcerer?

Is it just a coincidence that the reported source of China's coronavirus outbreak is just a few miles away from China's only bio-safety, level 4 super laboratory that works with the world’s most deadly pathogens, including coronavirus? There are reputable reports that the virus code shows evidence of human manipulation. Every technology ever invented has been used as a weapon; why would genetic engineering be any different?

Just like Mickey's brooms, the virus is replicating itself by the trillions. We humans think we are pretty smart, but the reality is we are no smarter than Mickey Mouse. Let's hope the Sorcerer quickly arrives to fix our mistake.

Steve Virnig

East Moline

