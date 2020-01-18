Letter: Judge not

What will it take for an evangelical to vote for a liberal? Well, I think it will take the Bible and the pulpit.

Why do I say that? Paula White and Jim Bakker, to name two, have put Donald Trump on a religious pedestal. Now put all the rest of those TV and mega church pastors on the same train, and you have a religious conspiracy toward liberals rolling down the tracks.

The pulpit has always been a place to teach and enlighten the word of God. What we see now are three things being preached: Abortion, transgender, and homosexuals.

That isn't what Jesus, or God, wanted the evangelical to focus their attention on. The Bible tells you exactly how to act and treat others in order to achieve a place in heaven. When the book of life is opened for you, do you think Saint Peter would ask you questions about abortions or homosexuality? No, because if you never had an abortion, no sin; If you aren't a homosexual then you are straight. If Saint Peter were to ask questions on how you feel about the behavior of others, the line will be endless behind you.

Only Saint Peter opens the book of life and judges those that enter heaven, not evangelicals. What you think of others has nothing to do with what you do unto others. How do I see Donald Trump answering questions before Saint Peter? ("Hoax," "witch hunt," "fake news!")