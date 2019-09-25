From Sept. 20-27, millions of people around the world will be striking and rallying to demand politicians start treating the climate crisis like the emergency it is.
Some of your friends and neighbors are joining climate strikes and sustainability events in the Quad-Cities, Peoria, Dubuque, Rockford. And together we will make a difference!
Fifty years ago, on the first ever Earth Day, millions marched in the streets to demand environmental protection. That one day of protest launched a wave of mobilizations that pushed politicians to create the Environmental Protection Agency and to pass the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species acts.
This time we demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis: transform our economy to 100% clean, renewable energy, recognize the Rights of Nature into law, environmental justice, protection and restoration of biodiversity, and implementation of sustainable agriculture. And we must act now. Any further delay will deny the next generation and future generations a livable, just future.
You have free articles remaining.
We stand with young people everywhere to demand that elected officials at all levels take action to address the most pressing issue of our time. It is immoral to put this off on the next generation. Youth climate activism should not have to exist!
We are at a crossroads. We have a decision to make. Do we choose money or power or do we choose the future? The Global Climate Strike is an invitation to everyone to choose the kids, choose humanity, choose the future.
Hendrica Regez,
Galena