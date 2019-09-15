The Silvis Fire Department is showing continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated Silvis firefighters will hit the streets or storefronts on Sept. 28 with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA.
We are thrilled to be working with Silvis through Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility. The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Silvis. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.
Funds raised will help save lives and lift up those in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
They also help send more than 60 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Courageous -- all at no cost to their families.
You have free articles remaining.
Derek Harrigan,
development specialist,
Muscular Dystrophy Association