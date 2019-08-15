Metro buses are my major means of transportation. The buses and their drivers are excellent, but the shelter system where riders must wait leaves much to be desired. How to bridge these thoughts to the problem of constant presence of public litter?
Let us consider Cityline Plaza as an example of the pervasive and constant problem.
Sunday, Aug. 11, I walked to that bus shelter only to find garbage and alcohol and other drink containers on the floor. There is no other description for chicken bones in the shelter and out in the street. Smokers add another layer of waste to the problem by flicking butts and smoking trash everywhere, and there no longer is a trash can of any kind there.
Many riders try to hang plastic bags from the grocery and dollar stores to help alleviate the problem, but once a day the glass cleaners take those away.
Everyone needs to fight for community cleanliness and defeat those who have no respect for anyone or anything. There are self-sorting units which accommodate smoking trash, garbage, glass and aluminum/plastic containers.
Why aren’t there such units at bus stops everywhere to help stem the flood of litter? Beyond the initial cost, such units would ultimately pay for themselves.
America: the dirty. America: the disposable. We need to make it America the beautiful once again.
Caryl Altemus,
Moline