As the president of Laborers Local 309, I have had the privilege of walking picket lines and supporting organized labor alongside Gregg Johnson for over 20 years. In late 2011, I remember joining Gregg in support of the Moline firefighters as they were fighting the privatization of their services.
At the time of this picket, a topic of conversation was the fact that one of their own firefighters was running for the 72nd District state representative seat against Pat Verschoore.
This firefighter released a questionnaire that showed that he not only favored the privatization of services, but was in favor of making Illinois a “right-to-work” state, creating empowerment zones (to empower businesses to strip workers of hard-won protections), and eliminating prevailing wage rates in Illinois. That firefighter was Neil Anderson.
Supporting organized labor is part of your DNA or it isn’t. I have watched Johnson walk picket lines with teachers, join operators in introducing resolutions to counter Gov. Bruce Rauner’s “Turnaround Agenda,” and walk with organized labor from the Quad-Cities all the way to Springfield. I even watched him go all the way to Shell Rock, Iowa, in support of organized labor after the Legislature imposed harsh cuts to collective bargaining in 2017.
There is only one true labor candidate in the race for the 36th Illinois Senate District. His name is Gregg Johnson.
Please join me in supporting Gregg Johnson on Nov. 6.
Quintin Waterman,
Milan