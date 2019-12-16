Letter: Jeopardizing democracy

The Republican Party ignores the facts, supporting a president who they repeatedly say won the election; he lost by nearly 4 million votes. And more importantly, he secured what votes he got through Russian interference.

It's deplorable that he has lied well in excess of 5,000 times. He bragged about his groping of women on television, he has declared bankruptcy and stiffed contractors for the work and expense they endured. He has continued deplorable slams and slander of anyone who opposes him, even career officials who have served many Republican administrations – some appointed by him.

Their combined allegiance to our Constitution is something he knows nothing about, even though anyone who has served in the military or any government position takes an oath to protect and defend it.

How can elected officials defy their obligation, especially in view of the repeated infractions, including those proven beyond reasonable doubt? Indeed, they have not offered a defense, other than attacking the impeachment hearings.

More disturbing is people defending him, the many government officials like Lindsay Graham who had previously claimed Trump's conduct was reprehensible.

If John McCain were still alive, he would punch his former friend in the nose.