Letter: It was all politics

The Constitution vests in the U.S. House the authority to conduct the investigation of alleged treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors, with the possible filing of articles of impeachment, which are to be tried by the U.S. Senate.

Without a vote of the U.S. House to authorize committees to issue subpoenas, those committees forged ahead with all haste. When subpoenas were ignored, they could not go to the courts to enforce them, because they had no authority to issue the subpoenas in the first place. No time for court action anyway, since almost three years of impeachment buzz was wearing thin on the radicals in charge of the Democratic Party.

There was such a push to get articles of impeachment filed that the process was rushed through two House committees, then as time was of the essence, they sat for almost four full weeks at the desk of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

When finally sent to the Senate, with a straight face, Pelosi said, "No one is above the law, not even the president." Yet she was flanked by several members of her party, who stand with her to say a criminally accused illegal immigrant is above the law and will be given sanctuary. So somber was this occasion that special pens engraved with the name of the speaker were used to sign the documents, which were then handed out as souvenirs.