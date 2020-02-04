Letter: It's your choice

Dear Rock Island/Milan school district families and voters,

In May of 2018 the Rock Island/Milan school district adopted a new Sexual Health Resource curriculum for 5th graders. It will be taught in classrooms for the first time in the spring of 2020.

The relevant personnel were given two options for new curriculum:

"Rights, Respect, and Responsibility: A K-12 Sexuality Education Curriculum” and "Flash Lesson Plans: Comprehensive Sexuality Education Curriculum."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former of these two listed was chosen.

What is more telling, I think, is a visit to the writing company’s homepage, Advocates for Youth. Advocates for Youth boasts this tag line : "Young, Powerful, Taking Over” and includes abortion access as one of their central issues. In addition, there is no mention of abstinence in this curriculum; the Flash program, however, did include a discussion of abstinence. Please review the material yourself and speak with your child’s teacher or principal with any concerns. According to Illinois State Board of Education, a district is not required by state law to teach sexual education.