Letter: It's your choice

Dear Rock Island/Milan school district families and voters,
In May of 2018 the Rock Island/Milan school district adopted a new Sexual Health Resource curriculum for 5th graders. It will be taught in classrooms for the first time in the spring of 2020.
The relevant personnel were given two options for new curriculum:
"Rights, Respect, and Responsibility: A K-12 Sexuality Education Curriculum” and "Flash Lesson Plans: Comprehensive Sexuality Education Curriculum."
The former of these two listed was chosen.
What is more telling, I think, is a visit to the writing company’s homepage, Advocates for Youth. Advocates for Youth boasts this tag line : "Young, Powerful, Taking Over” and includes abortion access as one of their central issues. In addition, there is no mention of abstinence in this curriculum; the Flash program, however, did include a discussion of abstinence. Please review the material yourself and speak with your child’s teacher or principal with any concerns. According to Illinois State Board of Education, a district is not required by state law to teach sexual education.
All parents have the option to write a letter to their school exempting their child from these lessons. They will not be penalized for missing these lessons. All parents of 5th graders were invited, via a letter at registration in the summer, to an informational meeting that took place this past fall. I write this letter to inform those who weren’t able to make that meeting and receive this very information.
Lindsey R. Freburg
Rock Island