Letter: It's time to right the ship

Regarding the Dispatch-Argus' last two articles on the Hope Creek Care Center and a possible sale, it would be more fair to the Rock Island County Board, which inherited this situation, if you also included the current Rock Island County financial status:

• Hope Creek has $12 million in mortgage debt and $7.5 million in short-term loan debt.

• Rock Island County's credit card has been used to pay GrapeTree Medical Staffing agency that provides its nurses, out of the county's general fund.

• Net operating costs at Hope Creek are running a loss of about $2 million a year.

• The county dropped below its three-month reserve level, with just $6.6 million in reserves, at the end of July 2019. It is now below $3 million.

• In February 2019, Rock Island County's credit rating was downgraded from an A to BBB+.

Given the current dire financial situation the county faces and the fact that the home will only continue to lose millions a year as it has for years, what else are the county board members supposed to do?