Letter: It's time to right the ship

Regarding the Dispatch-Argus' last two articles on the Hope Creek Care Center and a possible sale, it would be more fair to the Rock Island County Board, which inherited this situation, if you also included the current Rock Island County financial status:
• Hope Creek has $12 million in mortgage debt and $7.5 million in short-term loan debt.
• Rock Island County's credit card has been used to pay GrapeTree Medical Staffing agency that provides its nurses, out of the county's general fund.
• Net operating costs at Hope Creek are running a loss of about $2 million a year.
• The county dropped below its three-month reserve level, with just $6.6 million in reserves, at the end of July 2019. It is now below $3 million.
• In February 2019, Rock Island County's credit rating was downgraded from an A to BBB+.
Given the current dire financial situation the county faces and the fact that the home will only continue to lose millions a year as it has for years, what else are the county board members supposed to do?
There are 150,000 citizens in the county who are already shouldering a large tax burden in order to have kept the home in county ownership this long. What business could lose $2 million a year, be massively in debt and stay open? Answer: one that could raise capital by taxing more and more, which to the board's credit, is what they are trying to avoid. How about we support them as they try to right the ship.
T.L. Keller
Rock Island