Henry County Republican Chairwoman Jan Weber sets a very high standard for leadership for congressional Democrats like Cheri Bustos in an Oct. 9 op-ed that she refuses to apply to President Donald Trump ("Look past Pelosi's impeachment spin").
She talks about Trump being an extraordinary ordinary man. Not even close. This is an individual that has never spent one day living an "ordinary" life.
He was born on third base as a trust fund baby, given millions of dollars to start his own real estate business and, along with his father, had a proven history of discriminating against people of color and of stiffing vendors and contractors for his developments.
There is nothing wrong with being born on third base, but he should just quit acting like he hit a triple.
Weber talks about mass misdirection when it is also a fact that Trump has told over 12,000 lies since his inauguration. Finally, she condemns an impeachment inquiry and acts as if only Republicans can mourn for our country. She couldn’t be more wrong.
You have free articles remaining.
This country is divided and things are dark. Trump deserves the lion's share of the blame, period. Trump does not respect the rule of law or those entrusted to enforce it at every level, unless it benefits him personally.
It’s time for Republican leaders like Weber to quit playing victim and start realizing that one day history will judge them harshly for failing to respect the constitutional safeguards that were put in place by our founders.
They were put in place because they had the foresight to envision a Trump administration one day.
Gregg Johnson,
East Moline