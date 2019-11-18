Webster’s New World College Dictionary defines quid pro quo as something for something; one thing in return for another; something equivalent, or a substitute.
Additional definitions are: Something given or received for something else; a deal arranging a quid pro quo.
Synonyms: back and forth, barter, trade, swap, dicker, exchange, or trade off.
In politics, nobody does something for nothing, or a quid pro quo.
In politics, voting for or against a proposal in exchange for a campaign contribution is a quid pro quo.
You have free articles remaining.
Almost everything is Washington, D.C., is a quid pro quo.
Understanding the above should lead one to evaluate whatever is said or done by a politician as suspect, wondering what each one wants in return.
Richard L. "Bud" Phillis
Milan