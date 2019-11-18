{{featured_button_text}}

Webster’s New World College Dictionary defines quid pro quo as something for something; one thing in return for another; something equivalent, or a substitute.

Additional definitions are: Something given or received for something else; a deal arranging a quid pro quo.

Synonyms: back and forth, barter, trade, swap, dicker, exchange, or trade off.

In politics, nobody does something for nothing, or a quid pro quo.

In politics, voting for or against a proposal in exchange for a campaign contribution is a quid pro quo.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Almost everything is Washington, D.C., is a quid pro quo.

Understanding the above should lead one to evaluate whatever is said or done by a politician as suspect, wondering what each one wants in return.

Richard L. "Bud" Phillis

Milan

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments