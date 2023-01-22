 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It feels like family at Catholic school

  • 0
Letters logo

Catholic education is an investment in my life started by my parents enrolling me at Jordan when I was only 3 years old. I am being taught all about Jesus Christ and learning that Jesus is our true source of happiness and love in the world.

At my Catholic school, I get one-on-one time with teachers. They help me with what I need and in solving my problems. My class size is 20 students per class; I can hear others’ opinions, and I can give mine without getting interrupted. The staff at my Catholic school pays a lot of attention to the students and their needs. Everyone really gets along and we feel like a family.

Mass is one of the best benefits I get to experience at my Catholic school. Every Wednesday we go to mass, and when I walk out, I feel so relaxed and just in a very calm mood. I feel fortunate to have prayer in my daily life at school. My dad went to Jordan when he was young, and he got the best experience in faith. This helped him spiritually and physically.

People are also reading…

In our Catholic school, everyone feels very safe when we walk in and out of school due to the attention from teachers and staff. They are all so kind; I trust them completely. I am very thankful for my Jordan Catholic School experience.

Harper Healy

Rock Island

Grade 7- Jordan Catholic School

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Freedom Caucus improve House rules

Letter: Freedom Caucus improve House rules

The House leadership sets the rules for House business and procedure. The party in power sets the rules. It's up to the people to choose which party they wish to take power. It's up to the party in power to communicate their policies to the base and convince voters that their way is the best way.

Letter: Iowa's HF 9 puts parents' rights above student health

Letter: Iowa's HF 9 puts parents' rights above student health

I am writing to voice my opposition to Iowa HF 9, which prohibits school districts and charter schools from facilitating any accommodation to affirm a student’s gender identity, if different than the sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate, without the written consent of the parent or guardian. It also prohibits schools from withholding information from the parent or guardian of a student regarding the student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that is different than the sex listed on a student’s official birth certificate

Letter:Biden a hypocrite on classified documents

Letter:Biden a hypocrite on classified documents

About a month ago "60 Minutes" interviewed President Joe Biden about the "documents scandal" on the plate of his predecessor. Asked about a "leaked: (staged) photo of documents scattered across the floor, the president opined "I can't understand how someone could be so careless with government material." Karma is a strange thing and since then a number of document stashes in the hands of President Biden (some dating back to his days as vice president), have come to light.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News