Letter: It feels like family at Catholic school

Catholic education is an investment in my life started by my parents enrolling me at Jordan when I was only 3 years old. I am being taught all about Jesus Christ and learning that Jesus is our true source of happiness and love in the world.

At my Catholic school, I get one-on-one time with teachers. They help me with what I need and in solving my problems. My class size is 20 students per class; I can hear others’ opinions, and I can give mine without getting interrupted. The staff at my Catholic school pays a lot of attention to the students and their needs. Everyone really gets along and we feel like a family.

Mass is one of the best benefits I get to experience at my Catholic school. Every Wednesday we go to mass, and when I walk out, I feel so relaxed and just in a very calm mood. I feel fortunate to have prayer in my daily life at school. My dad went to Jordan when he was young, and he got the best experience in faith. This helped him spiritually and physically.

In our Catholic school, everyone feels very safe when we walk in and out of school due to the attention from teachers and staff. They are all so kind; I trust them completely. I am very thankful for my Jordan Catholic School experience.

Harper Healy

Rock Island

Grade 7- Jordan Catholic School