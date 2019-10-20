Once again, I am motivated to write a letter in response to an absolutely ridiculous letter to the editor. This one was entitled, "Democrats' proposals lack common sense" (Oct. 11, Viewpoints).
"Many of our young people seem to be attracted to some of the absurd proposals of the Democratic candidates," it said. The author then concluded the paragraph with, "Common sense comes with age."
So my immediate curiosity was, is this person a teen, or twenty-something, or an older, retired person? Well, another mystery to be unraveled. I continued on with the rambling.
He then jumps right into the "fact" that all Democrats want to "eliminate all fossil fuels." He continues on "that natural gas is cheap and we have plenty."
At this point, my incredulity is mounting. Onward I read. Everyone would have to replace their natural gas furnaces "with an electric furnace at 'your' expense." The author then adds, "many utility companies do not have electrical capacity for that many furnaces. You'd run out of electricity in the middle of winter."
You have free articles remaining.
I found this particularly amusing because later on in the letter he uses the term climate-change "alarmists." OK. I am a climate-change alarmist and you are an electricity "alarmist."
But what really bothers me is the 180-degree turn the author took when he declares, "Someday we may be able to operate without fossil fuels." So are the ideas the "Democrats" are presenting "fanatical and fairy tales," as you state, or are you just not sure if the earth is round or flat yet?
John Rogers,
Rock Island