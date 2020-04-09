Letter: Irrational opposition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Great relationships are based on clarity, not mind reading," says Steve Arterburn, of New Life Ministries.

In addition to having a double standard for behavior, our liberal/progressive friends perpetually (and unsuccessfully) read the minds of conservatives. Their absolute certainty that President Trump is a criminal gives them license to try and convict him of imaginary and presumed future misconduct. They have, thus far, been 100% wrong but relentlessly make one false statement/accusation after another.

The USMCA (US, Mexico and Canada) trade agreement, for example, got no coverage in the mainstream media, even though it passed with bipartisan support in Congress and greatly benefits most Americans. Because liberals see it as a victory for the president, news of it was suppressed. With the media on their side, it is amazing that liberals haven’t fomented universal revulsion at the president.

By God’s grace, some citizens have seen through their propaganda and recognize how beneficial the current administration has become.