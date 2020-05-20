Letter: Infected
Letter: Infected

If you find someone who perpetrates fake news, you have to put him down and put him down hard. That is what happened to me a short time ago. I wrote a letter to the editor, concerning the other side (Democrats/socialists), wanting millions of people to die from the CCP Virus (Chinese Communist Party) so they could blame it on President Trump. A person from Moline sternly corrected me, that it actually was Donald Trump Jr. who made "that bizarre and egregious statement."

I was elated and filled with joy that someone had read my dissertation in the newspaper. Not only took the time to read it, but put forth the effort to make a reply. Socially and politically, we are a divided country. Much like two sides of a coin, not that one side is right and the other side wrong, but it’s how you call it that matters.

As to fact checking, one only has to go to CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC and some others to find fake news and lies in its ultimate glory.

One small detail, concerning the statement, made by Donald Trump Jr. on Fox News: He was responding to an article in the New York Times written by columnist Gail Collins the day before. It was headlined "Let’s call it Trumpvirus" and declared that "if you’re feeling awful, you know who to blame."

It’s a shame so many good people have been infected by the Trump Derangement Syndrome.

John T. Rogers

Rock Island

