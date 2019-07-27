On July 22, there was a letter that was rather incoherent. It stated some things as fact that aren’t (Scripture irrelevant to morality and laws").
I will start with separation of church and state. Amendment No. 1 states, “Congress shall make no laws respecting an establishment of religion, or the free exercise thereof." In short, the government can’t mess with religion, but it doesn’t apply in the other direction.
The person also said morality evolves. Morality does not evolve, only what people see as immoral does. What was immoral 4,000 years ago is still immoral today: rape, incest, cheating, lying, adultery, and yes, homosexuality, are still immoral.
Now we come to the big one. “Scripture is riddled with inconsistencies, ambiguities, and contradictions.”
The Bible has none of those things. It only appears to have them if you give it a quick read and don’t take time to study it.
When you read the Bible, you have to keep things in context and in the time that the event happened. I have lost track of the number of times I have read the Bible and still find new things.
The Bible is a fascinating book and, unlike most historical books, it shows the good, bad and ugly of its heroes. The person writing the letter also said some rather unflattering things about the Bible and its authors.
I cannot prove him wrong, and he cannot prove that he is right.
In closing, don’t insult other people just because they disagree with you.
Jim Brooks,
East Moline