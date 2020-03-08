Letter: In the looking glass

I've found writing's like standing nude in front of a mirror. A spoken word's instantly gone. A word on paper stares back, like the naked person in the looking-glass.
When editing an essay, I ask myself, "Does this represent what I really believe? Will this clearly make my point? Is it truthful? Does it entertain?"
Since I take writing seriously, those questions get answered honestly. Occasionally, the answer's, "No." That composition gets discarded, a blank sheet taking its place. "Let's try again."
Conversely, hate muddles intellect as steam obscures a mirror. An angry mind doesn't see reality, only reflections of its biases.
It's openly displayed in the hateful prose of "The Resistance." Their steamed-over mirrors foster illusions that the cesspool of rage in which they're swimming is a crystal-clear pool of enlightenment.
Were those authors' "mirrors" not fogged, they'd understand their bizarre predictions and fizzled "bombshells" have consistently proven false, and the hatred and racism they've projected onto President Trump and his supporters actually comes from within their own hearts.
Instead, month after month, they submit letters attempting to claim the moral high-ground in their ideological war. Their diatribes contain 250 words, yet convey only three: "I hate Trump!"
So what? Everybody already knows. Nobody cares.
Changing hearts and minds isn't easy. I'm not crazy enough to think my letters do. I just try to provide an alternative perspective, and maybe make a few people think ... just a little bit.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got to get dressed.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline