Immigration is not a complicated issue. America is our home. Do you leave the doors of your home open all of the time and let whomever cares to come in to look around and take whatever they want? Of course not. And we can’t let this happen to our country.
You are very careful as to who comes into your home, usually limiting entry to relatives, friends, and others known to you. When applied to countries, this is called immigration control.
Our country can probably accommodate double our present population without much trouble, but people must come here for the right reasons, with the intent and ability to work hard and become good citizens.
It makes no sense to discuss rules and regulations to control immigration until we can control who comes into our country. This is called border control. Some countries have no problem, because few people want to go there. We do have a problem because millions from foreign countries want to enter the USA in whatever way possible, illegally, if necessary.
We cannot post a guard every 100 feet along our border, so we must resort to fences, walls and electronic detection devices. Why do people oppose walls? They work and, with few exceptions, have been utilized effectively at international borders, prisons, classified military installations, etc. To repeat myself, walls work! If you have a better solution, President Donald Trump and the rest of us would like to hear about it.
So, don’t let confused politicians try to complicate what is really a simple government operation.
John Rutledge,
East Moline