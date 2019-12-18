Letter: Immediate relief

The Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a good idea, and I would like to address some of the issues. I can’t speak for Andrew Yang, but I believe the following ideas might help convince some of the naysayers.

Some people think it is too expensive, and some retired people don’t support Mr. Yang so they must not support the UBI.

Is the UBI too expensive? It is primarily funded with a value added tax on automated processes that have replaced human workers. It is not funded by income taxes or payroll taxes. The UBI is effectively just a supplemental income that has its own funding system. And if the monthly payments were tied to the system's revenues, there would be little risk of deficit spending. So, if the system could only pay $200 that month, would you turn it down?

Since the economy is 70% consumer driven, the UBI should drive the economy. The UBI spending could be controlled by putting the money on a debit card, which limits its uses.

The UBI can also provide revenue to cities and states and create jobs through increased consumer spending.

Since the UBI is optional, I don’t understand why any retired person would be against it. But I do think the idea would get more support if people were allowed to opt in for just a portion of the monthly payout.