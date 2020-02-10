Letter: Ignore the bullies

I am writing in regard to a recently televised comment from Dave Millage, chairman of the Scott County Republicans, concerning Mitt Romney.

As a retired teacher, I have dealt with bullying tactics. I know what it looks like and what it does to the victim. It flourishes on social media since the guilty party does not have to face his victim and discuss the situation. Discussion means opening our minds, learning something new and empathizing with others. Bullying is rampant with name calling (something Donald Trump is an expert at, tagging others with inappropriate nicknames). Bullying includes phrases like "move to another country," "get him/her out of here" or in the worst scenario, "just kill yourself."

I was appalled when Millage spoke for the Republican Party and suggested that Romney should be "shunned."

I have belonged to many organizations socially, politically and in the job world. We have always welcomed differing opinions. Again, that is how we grow in our knowledge and view of those around us. These groups admired individuals who stood for their beliefs. It shows that the person studied the issues with an open mind and had the bravery to support their values regardless of what others think.