I am writing regarding the false political mailers recently sent by Neil Anderson regarding Gregg Johnson and Hope Creek Care Center & Rehabilitation. For Anderson to target our most vulnerable citizens, the elderly and disabled, is appalling! Is it because many seniors can no longer speak for themselves that it makes them an easy target?
My father was a resident at Hope Creek for several years before he died in 2016. I can only give high praise to ALL the staff at Hope Creek including the kitchen, housekeeping, activities department, office, rehabilitation and nursing staff who treated my father extremely well and allowed him to die with the dignity and respect he deserved!
I have known Johnson through our union work over the years and the Keep It Supported for Seniors campaign (KISS). I find him to be a very knowledgeable, highly energized, honest and fair man.
Although the mailers state otherwise, Gregg has never received a salary from Hope Creek -- he was on the advisory board, which is a volunteer position. In my opinion, Gregg is not the problem at Hope Creek, he is part of the solution.
My vote is for Gregg Johnson!
Neil Anderson, you should be embarrassed!
Chris Baker,
Silvis