Letter: I want my money back

I want a tax refund from the federal and state government for the waste of time and money over the partisan and disgraceful impeachment of President Trump.

The Democrats are on the path of self-destruction authored by Schiff, Pelosi, Waters, and Nadler. They have manufactured a cult of hate egotism that has all the ingredients of a shallow process to change the values of this country.

The blinders of the Democrats cannot see the ramifications of the demise of their party and opening the door for the extreme left. The malice attributed can be explained easily by the stupidity we have all experienced during this sad time for America. We must possess the strength and virtue to maintain the most enviable of all titles, the honesty of all who are elected by the people.

Democrats in the House of Representatives did not consider the rights of others, but only their feelings of hate. They put their feelings before the rights of others. Courage to voice the morally correct, honest truth is contagious when the brave take a stand and the spines of the dishonest crumble. True Democrats and Republicans know the truth and will vote the truth and pray for term limits.