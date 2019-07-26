At the Rock Island County Board’s July monthly meeting, I made the following statement about the old county courthouse lawsuit:
"I’d like to make a suggestion that could open the door for a reasonable discussion about the alternatives presented to you in the settlement letter that would end the lawsuit filed by Landmarks Illinois.
"My suggestion is this: This board can create a task force, a small committee, devoted to one issue: to provide the county board members with two lists of positive statements — one list in favor of demolition and one in favor of renovation.
"This committee should consist of an equal number of people on each side of the issue. Hopefully, there will be an equal number of statements on each side as well so there is equal representation. Once the lists are completed, this task force should be given the right and obligation to request a spot on the agenda of this group to present them to you for a fair and unbiased discussion about the settlement letter.
"Finally, decide if you can give renovation a chance.
"Remember that when the courthouse is gone, it’s gone. We can’t get it back. You, as the county authorities, will still have the power to demolish it later if we can’t find a good alternative. That’s written into the settlement letter.
"The ball is in your court. Give renovation a chance and do the right thing.
"Thank you. And thank you for your service to Rock Island County."
Diana Alm,
Rock Island