Common Core is a system of learning that has been integrated into the public schools within the past decade, but most people do not see the harm it causes.
According to an article published in the International Business Times, “A good education is health-food for the mind and soul, full of nourishing traditions; the Common Core offers only fast food and junk food for the soulless and mindless.”
The education system in America was not perfect, but it was successful. Common Core ruins what had worked for centuries. The article also stated, “The tragedy of Common Core is that it has left us perilously ignorant of who we are, where we are, where we have come from, and where we are going.”
It will be a sad day when American citizens will not be able to recall how our nation was founded or know about the men and women who fought for the freedoms that we hold so dear.
Joseph Pearce said, “At the risk of seeming a trifle sensationalist, this affront to educational standards is nothing short of being a crime against humanity.”
When good education is taken away from our schools, our future generations are robbed of not only their education, but also their opportunity to do more as they grow older.
You have free articles remaining.
Proverbs 22:6 states, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Rachal Sidlinger
Le Claire, IA