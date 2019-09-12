We are all appalled by the gun violence, opioids epidemic, school shootings and massacres in our country as well we should be! But what about the millions of babies that have been killed by our own country’s law of abortion?
Since abortion was made legal, all life has been devalued. We live in the United States of America -- the greatest country on Earth! How could we have allowed this to ever become a law of our land?
It’s evil! It’s murder of little, helpless, innocent babies!
Absolutely no one person nor one of our fifty states has the right to kill a baby.
Wake up, America!
Ruth Weber,
Davenport