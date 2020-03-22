Letter: Hounded by extremists
The Illinois primary results are in. And what do they tell us about the state of the Democratic Party today?

U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., who has been in office for several years, and is one of the few pro-life Democrats in elected office in the country, lost to progressive, pro-choice Marie Newman.

Here locally, Shane Davis, a pro-life Democrat running for the County Board in District 20 lost.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is on the record as saying,"being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat." Even though 29% of Democrats self-identify as pro-life, according to a 2019 Gallup poll.

As Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America stated, "The reality today is that the Democratic Party, hounded by abortion extremists, is deep in the pockets of the pro-choice lobby."

If you're a pro-life Democrat, you are unacceptable, unwanted, an intruder. Time to go elsewhere.

Bernie Thiergart

Bettendorf

