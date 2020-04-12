Letter: Hope can't be contained

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The very first Easter did not take place in a crowded worship space filled with singing and praising. On the very first Easter the disciples were locked in a house. Instead of sheltering in place, they were shaking in place. Because they were friends with Jesus, it was dangerous for them to go out. On top of that, they were filled with fear.

They were living in a time of despair and discouragement. If they left this space, their lives and the lives of their loved ones might be at risk. Huddled in this house, the disciples dared to believe that hope was possible, that God’s love and peace were more powerful than an epidemic of anxiety.

Don’t let anyone tell you Easter is cancelled this year. Instead, it’s possible to encounter the living Christ more profoundly while locked in our homes than if we were able to gather in our churches.

Without the resurrection of Jesus, we’d still be stuck in our past sins, we’d be powerless over our present problems and we’d be filled with fear about the future. But everything changed when Jesus rose from the dead.

One of the results of the Resurrection is we no longer have to live in fear. When in dread, remember Jesus rose from the dead; he will come near when we are quarantined with fear.