Letter: Honest people
Letter: Honest people

I am overwhelmed by the goodness of some people. My wife and I recently visited a furniture store in Clinton. After our visit we stopped at a gasoline station and convenience store directly across the street from the store to get some gas.

For some reason, and I have never done it before, after the pump scanned my card I placed my wallet and card on top of the pump. Well, you guessed it, I drove off with my wallet and card still there.

Some wonderful person found my wallet and card and turned them into the store. Then, the cashier called the Clinton Police Department. Clinton police came and picked up my wallet. They then called the Rock Island Police Department, which informed me Clinton police had my wallet.

Nothing was missing. Everything was just the way I left it. I cannot say thank you enough to express my gratitude. I hope that someday I get to meet the wonderful and kind person who found my wallet and turned it in to the store. Also, a big thank you to the Clinton and Rock Island police for their efforts in contacting me.

Jerry Nesbitt

Rock Island

