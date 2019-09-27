Seventy years ago the Rock Island community opened its heart to my refugee parents, Richard and Pola Ritter, survivors of Nazi German concentration camps.
The Tri-City Jewish Center acted as our sponsor bringing us to Illinois, and helping dad find employment and housing. Our Christian neighbors showed us kindnesses and taught us American ways. We still cherish a Bible given with love by a neighbor.
Eugene Field School taught me English and helped me feel accepted. The Rock Island Argus newspaper even published a picture of mom as a citizenship student.
Ultimately, dad moved us to California where he became a successful small businessman. The generosity of spirit of the Rock Island community helped us transition to become productive Americans. For all these gifts, I and my family continue to be profoundly grateful.
Eric Ritter,
Los Angeles, Calif.