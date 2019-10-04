Mark Twain is often reputed to have said, "history does not repeat itself but it often rhymes."
Whether or not he actually said, or wrote, those nine words I don’t think really matters, but they did cause me to take a little time on a rainy Friday to reflect a bit on an earlier time. I found myself thinking about such people as John Dean, Howard Hunt, Gordon Liddy, James McCord, Jeb Magruder, John Mitchell, John Ehrlichman, Bob Haldeman, Alexander Butterfield and others.
A strange way to spend a few minutes? Yes, probably, but I found it sort of interesting. Maybe you will also.
Oops, I almost forgot three other names: Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein and Mark Felt.
Jim Hoepner
Davenport